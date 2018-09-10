Several Road Work Projects Happening In Findlay This Week

9/10/18 – 5:28 A.M.

Findlay has several road projects on the schedule for this week. The city says north and southbound traffic on South Main Street remains reduced to one lane in each direction between Lima Street and Woodley Avenue for resurfacing work.

Elsewhere Concord Court and part of Parkside Place are closed during working hours for a waterline replacement project. The city is also replacing a waterline on Woodworth Drive. That will close the road between Fostoria Avenue and Glen Meadow.

Street resurfacing is closing Summit Street between Lima Avenue and Stadium Drive, as well as Ventura Drive between County Road 99 and Main Street.