4/23/18 – 8:20 a.m.

Local gas prices continue to rise. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.65 today. That’s up seven cents from last Monday, but down nine cents from last week’s highest prices. Prices in Findlay haven’t been this high since mid-November of last year.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.59 per gallon. That’s up 10 cents over the last week.

Local prices are below the state average, which stands at $2.68 per gallon. That’s an 11 cent increase over the last seven days.