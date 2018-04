4/23/18 – 11:07 A.M.

A semi hauling hogs crashed in Allen County Sunday night. The State Patrol says the crash happened on U.S. 30 near the I-75 interchange in Beaverdam around 9:15 p.m.

42-year-old David Fraley of Cardington, Ohio was driving west when his semi went off the right side of the road and overturned. The crash did not injure Fraley.

The semi’s trailer was hauling around 165 hogs. They remained contained following the crash.