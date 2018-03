3/26/18 – 5:42 A.M.

Local gas prices are down as we start a new work week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.35 today. That’s down 10 cents over the last week and down four cents from two weeks ago.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.34 per gallon today. That’s even with last Monday’s prices.

Local prices are under the state average, which sits at $2.41 per gallon. That’s down two cents over the last seven days.