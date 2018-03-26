Cleveland Browns Executives To Address UF Students

3/26/18 – 5:23 A.M.

University of Findlay students will learn from Cleveland Browns executives this week. Topics covered during the University of Findlay Browns Edge Spring Breakout will include wellness in the workplace and data analytics. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union on the UF campus.

Current and prospective UF students can attend. The university is encouraging participants to bring resumes and prepare to network.

