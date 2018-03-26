Findlay Convenience Store Robbed

3/26/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Findlay Police continue to investigate a robbery at a convenience store in the city. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the Circle K store at 100 Crystal Avenue.

An attendant on duty says a man put what appeared to be a knife to her side and demanded money from the cash register. The attendant gave the man the money and he ran away to the south.

The suspect is a Hispanic man, about 5’6″ with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and a gray stocking cap.