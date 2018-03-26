Volunteers Help Install Smoke Alarms In Area Homes

3/26/18 – 5:15 A.M.

More than 50 volunteers helped install smoke alarms in Findlay homes over the weekend. The Red Cross sponsored the event, designed to get more people using smoke detectors in their homes. The overall goal is to install 1,000 smoke detectors in the region by June 30.

Todd James is the executive director of the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter. He says home fires are the number one disaster the Red Cross responds to. He adds this past year has been a particularly deadly fire year. There have been 12 fire-related fatalities in our region since November 1.

James says the Red Cross will install fire alarms for free at any time. For more information, you can call (419)422-9322.

MORE: The Courier