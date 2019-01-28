Local Gas Prices Flat Compared To Last Week

1/28/19 – 7:01 A.M.

Despite a 40 cent jump in Findlay gas prices last week, we’re actually starting the week with prices close to where they started last Monday. OhioGasPrices.com reports the price of a gallon of regular in Findlay is $1.88 today. That’s up a penny from last Monday.

Prices remain flat in Ottawa. The average price there is $1.99 per gallon today. That’s the same as it was a week ago.

The statewide average is up to $2.05 per gallon, a 10 cent increase from last Monday.