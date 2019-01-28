Findlay Takes Over Administration Of Backflow Devices

1/28/19 – 6:50 A.M.

The city of Findlay has taken over the administration of backflow devices from Hancock Public Health. City officials say Findlay water customers are responsible for the inspection and maintenance of backflow prevention devices on their property. You should get a detailed letter and pre-printed inspection form by mid-March of this year.

The city will assess processing fees on water bills after they mail out the forms.

You can learn more about the program on Findlay’s website. You can also call water billing supervisor Tammy Kirkpatrick at 419-424-7190 or water distribution supervisor at 419-424-7192.