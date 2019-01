1/28/19 – 5:30 A.M.

A weekend crash injured a Findlay teenager. The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-75 southbound just past the State Route 613 exit around 6:10 a.m. Saturday

17-year-old Jade Sierra was driving her pickup truck south when she lost control and hit a guardrail. Sierra received treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries. Troopers cited her for failure to operate a vehicle without reasonable control.