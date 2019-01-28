Findlay Man Takes Plea Deal In Overdose Case

1/28/19 – 5:23 A.M.

A Findlay man recently pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a 2016 overdose death. 38-year-old Maynard Norton appeared in court last week. He took a plea deal on involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs charges. Prosecutors charged him following the death of 25-year-old Jaerrod McDaniel on December 17 of 2016.

Norton rejected a plea deal last August. It would have recommended a five-year prison sentence. He now faces 11 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and eight years for the corrupting another with drugs charges.

MORE: Details about the sentencing phase of the case