Firefighters Rescue Man From Flooded Car

1/28/19 – 5:13 A.M.

Firefighters from Findlay and Vanlue rescued a man from an SUV stuck in high water late last week. The fire departments responded to the intersection of Township Roads 208 and 234 around 2 p.m. Friday.

Vanlue assistant fire chief Steve Baum says the man drove into a flooded part of the road near the Findlay reservoir and drove until he stalled out. Firefighters had to use ice-rescue suits to get to the SUV because of sub-freezing temperatures.

EMTs took the man to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. No other details are available.