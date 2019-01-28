St. Wendelin School Closing After This Year

1/28/19 – 5:06 A.M.

It’s the end of the road for St. Wendelin Catholic School in Fostoria. A letter posted on the parish’s Facebook page from Reverend Todd Dominique announced the closing late last week. The letter said, “This decision has not been made lightly or in haste. Our school and the incredible work that is accomplished there by so many loving, dedicated people is certainly remarkable.”

The school will close at the end of this school year. St. Wendelin’s high school closed in 2017.

During a November parish meeting, Dominique said the school was facing declining enrollment and increasing costs. This school year started with only 97 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

