Local Gas Prices Hit Two-Year High

4/30/18 – 10:00 A.M.

Local gas prices are as high as they’ve been in nearly two years. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.77 today. That’s up 12 cents from last Monday. Prices in Findlay haven’t been this high since June of 2016.

Drivers in Ottawa are paying less for the time being, at $2.59 per gallon. Prices have stayed stable for the last week.

The statewide average stands at $2.74 per gallon. That’s a six-cent increase over the last seven days.