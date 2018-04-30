Vandals Hit Putnam County Church

4/30/18 – 7:39 A.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in finding the people responsible for vandalizing a church over the weekend. A post on the offices’ page says someone spray painted graffiti on the Immaculate Conception Church in Ottoville on Saturday. The report says the vandal or vandals also spray painted a house on Road 27.

The vandalism included a swastika and the phrases, “God’s not real” and “Satan.”

The post says the vandals may have hit a Delphos church as well. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (419)523-3208.