Local Health Center Receives 38,000 Dollar Grant

09/19/18 – 4:59 P.M.

The Caughman Health Center received a grant from Blanchard Valley Health Foundation. The center used the $38,000 grant to buy pediatric hearing equipment, ultrasound power tables, exam beds, and chairs.

The Caughman Health Center is a division of Blanchard Valley Health Systems. They provide family practice and pediatric care to area residents regardless of their ability to pay. The services are offered with fees based on a sliding scale to assist those in need.