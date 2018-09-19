Poll Workers Needed In Hancock County

09/19/18 – 4:41 P.m.

The Hancock County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers for the November 6 election. Workers must be signed up by September 28. You can do so by stopping in at the elections office or by calling 419-422-3245.

Poll workers’ will start at 5:30 a.m. and work until 8 p.m. but will make between $140 and $160. Each voting precinct must have two Republicans and two Democrats working and all of them must be active voters.

