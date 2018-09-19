American Red Cross Relief Efforts Underway For Hurricane Florence

09/19/18 – 4:23 P.M.

The American Red Cross is working on relief efforts for people affected by Hurricane Florence. North Central Ohio Chapter executive director Todd James said that this is an ongoing response.

Todd James

James said that you can help out by donating money to the American Red Cross.

James said that this helps bring money into the community while supplying the people in need. You can learn more during Good Mornings with Chris Oaks Thursday on 1330 WFIN.

