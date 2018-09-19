Soul Shine Blues Festival This Weekend Raising Money For Step Healthy Family Resource Center

The Soul Shine Blues Festival is coming up this weekend in Bascom. First Step Family Resource Center executive director Terri Mercer said that the money raised will help their programs.

Terri Mercer

The event will have live blues music, guitar raffles, and food. You can also make your own tie-dye shirts.

The Soul Shine Blues Festival will be this Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Ballroom. Tickets are $25.