North Baltimore Names New Police Chief

9/19/18 – 7:23 A.M.

North Baltimore will have a new police chief starting next week. Village council voted to promote officer Dave Lafferty to the position during a Tuesday meeting. He’ll start on September 24 and will serve a one-year probationary period.

Lafferty takes the place of Allan Baer. Baer stepped down after taking a different law enforcement position over the summer.

North Baltimore is also looking for a new village administrator. Allyson Murray is resigning to become the superintendent of utility billing for the city of Westerville.

MORE: The Courier