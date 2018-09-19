Two Injured In Crash On Bright Road

9/19/18 – 7:15 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people on Bright Road in Findlay Monday night. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened in the 100 block of Bright Road around 7 p.m.

89-year-old Nial Elder of Findlay was driving south when he hit the back of a pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Keith Wentling of Carey. Wentling had stopped at the intersection with East Sandusky Street. The impact of the crash caused Elder’s SUV to flip onto its side.

Hanco EMS took Elder and Wentling to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police cited Elder for failure to stop in an assured clear distance ahead.