Local Morning Show Hosts Competing In Messy Fundraiser

(WFIN) – There are about 4,000 adults in Hancock County that can’t read and Hancock Literacy is seeking your help so that they can continue to offer their services.

The organization has partnered with WFIN and sister stations 106.3 The Fox and 100.5 WKXA for a creative and messy fundraiser.

This means one morning show host will get covered in hot fudge, whip cream, cherries, and of course, sprinkles.

One vote costs a $1 donation and all of the money raised will stay in Hancock County to combat illiteracy.

You can cast your vote for WKXA’s Big Dave, WFIN’s Chris Oaks, or The Fox’s Big Kahuna on any of the stations’ websites as well as on hancockliteracy.org.