Findlay Man Arrested For Threatening Bowling Green Jimmy John’s Employees

(WFIN) – A Findlay man threatened to shoot the employees of a Bowling Green Jimmy John’s Sunday morning.

The Courier reports that 21-year-old Alan Durden was charged with aggravated menacing and criminal mischief.

According to the paper, Durden told employees that he had a gun but officers did not mention if he actually had a gun.

Durden also damaged a vehicle at another business before he was arrested.

