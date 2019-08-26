Findlay Man Arrested For Threatening Bowling Green Jimmy John’s Employees
(WFIN) – A Findlay man threatened to shoot the employees of a Bowling Green Jimmy John’s Sunday morning.
The Courier reports that 21-year-old Alan Durden was charged with aggravated menacing and criminal mischief.
According to the paper, Durden told employees that he had a gun but officers did not mention if he actually had a gun.
Durden also damaged a vehicle at another business before he was arrested.
