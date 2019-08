Photo credit Kathryne Rubright

(WFIN) – A pile of trash belonging to Hancock Park District was found dumped at Riverbend Recreation Area.

The Courier reports that the pile included picnic tables, benches, signage, cardboard, and styrofoam to name a few.

Hancock Park District director Gary Pruitt told the newspaper that this not how the park district should operate and directed staff to clean the mess up.

You can read more at thecourier.com.