Local Organization Discusses The Importance Of Hiring Veterans

02/13/19 – 2:32 P.M.

The Findlay Area Human Resources Association got a presentation on hiring veterans. Regional Veteran Workforce Consultant Daniel Semsel said that veterans have a lot of skills that apply in any job.

Semsel said that the list of veteran skills goes on and that veterans have great discipline. He added that the Ohio Department of Veterans Services is working to connect employers to veterans.

Semsel added that if a veteran is looking for work, they should start with their local Veterans Services Department.