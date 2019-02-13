Backyard Mission Trip Taking Applications

02/13/19 – 3:26 P.M.

The Backyard Mission Trip is coming up at the end of April but you can get applications in now. Co-Chair Dan Kennard said that all kinds of people can ask for help during this event.

He added that you can fill out the application if you need work done and lack the resources to get it done. The service is done by a group of volunteers and work can consist of cleaning, building ramps, and even painting to a name a few.

You can apply to get the work done by filling out an application online at findlaybmt.com or at various locations around the city. These include Jobs and Family Services, 50 North, and the Family Resource Center to name a few.