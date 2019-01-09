Local Presentation Focuses On Grief And Depression

01/09/19 – 4:51 P.M.

There will be a presentation to help those who have lost a loved one at Blanchard Valley Hospital later this month. “Understanding Depression in Grief” will help you identify depression, understand the difference between “feeling” and “being” depressed, and offer healthy coping mechanisms. Jamie Wilkinson-Franks of Stepping Stones Counseling will be the presenter and will be open for discussion afterward.

The presentation will be on January 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at the hospital. For questions or more information, you can call 419-423-5351.