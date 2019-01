01/09/19 – 4:47 P.M.

The Hancock County Republican Party is taking resumes from people who want to fill the Findlay mayoral term. Current Mayor Lydia Mihalik will vacate the seat to take a state position. The term ends on December 31st of this year.

Resumes and any supporting information must be mailed to Linda Casey at the GOP Headquarters by February 1. Candidates will be contacted by the Candidate Review Committee to set up interviews.