Hancock County Kids Can Share Stories For The Tell-A-Tale Competition

01/09/19 – 4:38 P.M.

The Literacy Coalition of Hancock County is hosting a story writing competition for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Shannon Andersen of the Literacy Coalition said that the Tell-A-Tale competition used to be themed but that’s not the case this year.

Andersen explained that the winners of the competition will get a special award.

Andersen added that the stories have to be under 350 words and submitted by February 1. They can be submitted to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, the Arlington Library, the Literacy Coalition, or the Bookmobile