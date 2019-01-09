United Fostoria United Way Closing In On Fundraising Goal

1/9/19 – 5:25 A.M.

The United Way of Fostoria is inching closer to their 2018 fundraising goal. Executive Director Evelyn Marker says so far they’ve received pledges for more than $197,000. The goal for the campaign is $205,000. Marker says she is hopeful more money will come in as companies report their pledges.

Marker adds, “Two hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money, especially in a town this size. But we’re doing really well and I’m happy with where we’re at right now in this campaign.”

