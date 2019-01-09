Hancock Parks Board Organizes For 2019

1/9/19 – 5:18 A.M.

The Hancock Park District held its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday. The board reappointed Gary Hirschfeld as the chairman. Scott Younger and Ed Ingold will serve as vice chairmen. Younger will serve as the representative to the parks foundation board.

The board also voted to accept more than $269,000 worth of gifts, grants, and donations to the park district. The majority of that money is around $277,000 set aside for the reconstruction of Shelter 2 at Riverbend Recreation Area. The parks foundation donated the money for that project.

