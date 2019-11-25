Local News WFIN Top Story 

Local Recovery And Wellness Offering Free Meal And Company For Thanksgiving Holiday

WFIN

FOCUS, the community organization supporting those impacted by mental health, addiction, or trauma issues, is celebrating Thanksgiving a day early.

Director Ellyn Schmiesing said they want to share the holiday with the community.

The meal will be available from 12 – 2 pm on Wednesday at 509 West Trenton Avenue.

Schmiesing said FOCUS will be open as usual from 10 am to 7 pm on Thanksgiving Day to give people a place to come.

Schmiesing said they want to have a welcoming place for people to find camaraderie.