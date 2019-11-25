Local Recovery And Wellness Offering Free Meal And Company For Thanksgiving Holiday

FOCUS, the community organization supporting those impacted by mental health, addiction, or trauma issues, is celebrating Thanksgiving a day early.

Director Ellyn Schmiesing said they want to share the holiday with the community.

The meal will be available from 12 – 2 pm on Wednesday at 509 West Trenton Avenue.

Schmiesing said FOCUS will be open as usual from 10 am to 7 pm on Thanksgiving Day to give people a place to come.

Schmiesing said they want to have a welcoming place for people to find camaraderie.