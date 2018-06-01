Local Schools Ranked Top 100 In The State

06/01/18 – 4:34 P.M.

Two Putnam County schools made the top 100 in Ohio according to U.S. News & World Report. Kalida High School ranked 18th and Columbus Grove ranked 85th in the state. The study looked at test scores alongside graduation rates and college readiness to rate the schools.

Kalida HS had a 98% graduation rate and a college readiness score of 61.5 earning them a gold medal. Columbus Grove also had a graduation rate of 98% but had a college readiness score of 29.5 earning them a silver medal.