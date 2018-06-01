Bridge Work Scheduled To Start This Weekend On I-75

06/01/18 – 4:28 P.M.

I-75 between Bentley Road and State Route 103 will be restricted to one lane at times for a bridge repair project. ODOT reports that work will be done on the County Road 15 bridge over I-75 in Hancock County and on I-75 over Riley Creek in Allen County. The project should be completed by September.

The interstate will be reduced to one lane from June 3 to noon on June 8. Variable speed limits are in place through the work zone.