Business Collaboration Helps Make Findlay Events Such A Success

06/01/18 – 3:16 P.M.

From the Balloon Fest to this year’s inaugural Miracle League All-Star Game, Findlay receives thousands of visitors for summer events. Chamber of Commerce director Dionne Neubauer said that this affects retail, hotel, and food business.

Dionne Neubauer

Neubauer said that businesses in Findlay collaborate really well during events to create a fun experience. She said this makes events more successful and keeps people coming back.

