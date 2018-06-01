Sears Closing Lima Mall Location

6/1/18 – 7:24 A.M.

One of the last remaining Sears department stores in our area is closing. WLIO-TV reports the company has announced plans to close their location in the Lima Mall. The store could close by early September, with liquidation sales starting by June 14.

The Sears location in the Findlay Village Mall closed in 2014.

Sears Holdings announced it was closing another 60 Sears locations Thursday.

The closest Sears location to Findlay is now in Toledo. The city still has a Hometown Store and an outlet store.

