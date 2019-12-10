Local Teen Takes Over Findlay Bakery

A local 18-year-old has fulfilled her childhood dreams of owning her own bakery after taking over Bread Kneads, now The Baking Company & Bread Kneads.

Eve Stump told us that this isn’t her first business venture.

She started Eve Marie’s Cakes while she was a Sophomore at Liberty Benton High School and changed the name to The Baking Company by Eve Marie.

She said the name change allowed her to venture into other baked goods, which is why she also changed the name for Bread Kneads.

Eve added that she has big plans for the business that include more options for customers as well as a fresh look for the business.

You can listen to the full interview below.