Local Vet Talks About Flag City Honor Flight Trip

Flag City Honor Flight does a great job of giving veterans the trip of a lifetime.

That’s according to local Vietnam vet Monte Sampson. He shared a moment where two fire trucks greeted the plane as they pulled into the capitol.

Sampson thought they were there as a precaution but the fire trucks sprayed water to create a rainbow to welcome the vets.

Mr. Sampson said he and the other veterans were treated like heroes, getting tours and meals throughout the day.

He added that it’s important to thank our veterans and make them feel welcomed, especially so many Vietnam veterans didn’t get that kind of respect.

You can hear the full interview on our below.