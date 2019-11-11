Findlay Mayor Recognized For Efforts In Boosting City’s Heart Health

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and the City of Findlay were recognized at the Ohio State football game on Saturday for their commitment to boosting Findlay’s heart health.

Muryn joined other Ohio mayors on the field during the game to raise awareness about ways that people can save their own lives and prevent the devastating effects of heart disease and stroke.

The football game featured a heart health theme, including fan-friendly messages on how Ohioans can improve their wellbeing.

“Ohio outpaces most of the U.S. in cases of heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, physical inactivity and obesity,” Muryn said.

“We can do something about that and become a role model for other cities and states across the country. I am glad to join mayors across the state to make a difference.”

Muryn has held several Move with the Mayor events around Findlay in which people are encouraged to get active, and you can see video of one below.

“Mayor Muryn is providing great leadership at home in Findlay and on the national level,” said said John M. Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention.

“At home, she is demonstrating that even someone with a super busy schedule can fit more walking into their daily routine. Beyond Ohio, she introduced a U.S. Conference of Mayors resolution urging cities to answer the Surgeon General’s Call to Action to Promote Walking and Walkable Communities. The nation’s mayors passed it unanimously.”