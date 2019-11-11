Liberty Benton Volleyball And Soccer Teams Honored At Ceremony

The Liberty Benton Girls Volleyball and Soccer teams were honored during a ceremony at the high school gymnasium on Sunday.

The volleyball team won the state title on Saturday in a thrilling five-set match and the soccer team lost to a very tough team in their state final at Columbus Crew Stadium.

With his team lined up behind him, Soccer Coach Mark Pagano had a message for the younger kids in the stands.

“Someday you could be up here, you could be on the football team, you could be in the arts, in the choir, there are a lot of extra-curricular activities to participate in, whatever your passion is go for it.”

Volleyball Coach Julie Todd then had some of her players come up and say a few words about each of their teammates.

The two teams were honored for taking ladies volleyball and soccer to heights never before seen.

The girls were told to “soak it in” because a lot of student-athletes play their whole careers and never make it to state.