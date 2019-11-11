Veterans Honored During Veterans Day Parade In Findlay

A lot of people came out to salute their veterans during the Hancock County Veterans Day Parade in Findlay on Sunday.

The parade went north on Main Street and ended at the Hancock County War Memorial at Center Street where a ceremony was held.

“It is such a blessing to know the veterans that live in this county and throughout this entire community,” said Commissioner Tim Bechtol.

“They are a blessing to our community in all that they do beyond their service to our nation, so when you find a veteran in your midst consider yourself lucky, I know I am.”

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, from Findlay, also spoke at the ceremony and thanked all veterans for putting their lives on the line for our freedom.

“That’s what we thank you for doing here today, because America would only be the home of the free as long as it’s the home of the brave.”

The ceremony concluded with a 21-Gun Salute and Taps being played.

Monday is Veterans Day and several events will be held at the University of Findlay.