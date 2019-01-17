Man Accused Of Stealing Truck To Go Steal Items From Tiffin Avenue Walmart

1/17/19 – 4:58 A.M.

A man is facing charges in Hancock County for allegedly stealing a truck so he could go steal from a Findlay store. The Hancock County grand jury recently indicted 40-year-old Jason Durst on a charge of receiving stolen property.

County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says Durst took a pickup truck from the Taco Bell on Tiffin Avenue and drove to the nearby Walmart. A police report says Durst then attempted to steal items from the store.

