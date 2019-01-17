PassPoint System Sees Success In Putnam County

1/17/19 – 5:09 A.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is giving an update on an effort to reduce the number of people in jail. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the office has been using the PassPoint system for six months now. The machine conducts an eye scan and a breathalyzer test for people out of jail on bond.

Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh tells the newspaper the system is working well. He adds that it gives him insight on a person’s accountability.

Sheriff Brian Siefker says he sees improvement as well. Siefker says those that have a positive test quickly learn they have to change their ways. Siefker adds that as a result, they are seeing more clean tests.

