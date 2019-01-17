Committee Laying Out Long Term Goals For Seneca County

1/17/19 – 5:24 A.M.

Roughly 30 people attended a meeting in Fostoria earlier this week to talk about a comprehensive plan for the future of Seneca County. Organizers told those on hand about a plan to achieve major goals over the next 20 years.

The goals include creating a strong economy, increasing housing options, and enhancing mobility around the community.

Charlene Watkins is the executive director of the Seneca Regional Planning Commission. She says the meetings give the commission a chance to get input from the community on how to achieve their goals for the future.

MORE: Additional goals set by the committee