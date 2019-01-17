Commissioner Robertson Discusses Potential Jail Solutions

1/17/19 – 11:35 A.M.

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson recently paid a visit to the Miami County, Indiana Jail. Robertson says hes working to get ideas for jail solutions in Hancock County

Robertson says the jail uses pods that can house 4, 6, or 8 inmates…

County officials are continuing discussions about ways to solve the jail overcrowding situation. Robertson says the Miami County jail could provide a good template for something that will work here.

Robertson says some of the conversations about jail solutions has focused on possibly moving the facility. He adds they need to conduct a feasibility study to see if that would work.