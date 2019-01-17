State Rep Jon Cross Talk About Local Government Funding

1/17/19 – 12:08 P.M.

State Representative Jon Cross met with the Hancock County Commissioners Thursday to talk about issues facing local governments. Cross says he believes this legislature and administration will try to give local governments some budget relief

An increase in local government funding could help the county pay for things like child protective services. Thats an area that has put a large strain on the Hancock County budget.

Commissioner Mark Gazarek suggested the state take over paying indigent defense costs. Cross says its an idea worth looking into

Cross says another commitment hes making is to continued Blanchard River Flood Mitigation. He says not funding the project wouldnt make sense, because there are many large and small businesses that generate millions of dollars in revenue hanging in the balance.