Man Being Evicted Barricades Himself In Residence

The Findlay Police Department says a man barricaded himself in a residence as he was being served an eviction notice.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Monday at 704 Dayton Avenue.

Police say as contact was made with Travis J. Essinger he barricaded himself in an attic area of a detached garage and threatened to harm himself.

Officers maintained a perimeter around the garage and began negotiations with the man.

After a short time, he agreed to surrender and was taken into custody.

Police say Essinger had an active warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court.