Man Pleads Guilty In Ax Attack, Sentenced To Prison

The man who attacked his girlfriend and her daughter with an ax in Arlington last year is heading to prison.

Brandon M. Pinks pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in a Hancock County Courtroom on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to a total of 20 to 25 1/2 years in prison on the charges.

The Hancock County Prosecutors Office read a victim impact statement on behalf of Breanna Lemos and her daughter Arianna Teague.

Both say the violent attack on April 1st left them with scars they will have to carry forever.

They thanked Arlington and Findlay communities for helping them through it.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says what the victims went through was horrifying, and this sentence takes into consideration the violent nature of the offenses.

Authorities say the bloody crime scene resembled a horror movie.

Pinks will also have to register with the Violent Offender Database when he gets out of prison years from now.