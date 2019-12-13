Man Killed When His Truck Is Hit By Train In Tiffin
A man was killed when his pickup truck got hit by a train in Tiffin.
It happened Thursday afternoon at the railroad crossing on East Perry Street near East Market Street.
The police department says 50-year-old Christopher Burks, of Tiffin, drove around the crossing gate and was able to stop before hitting one train, but a second train going the opposite direction struck the side of his truck.
Burks was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.