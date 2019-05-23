Man Robbed At Gunpoint At Mobile Gas Station In Findlay Wednesday

05/23/19 – 4:59 P.M.

Findlay Police are investigating a robbery from late last night behind the Mobile One gas station on North Main Street. The report says that a man working at the station had just closed the store around 11 p.m. when he was approached by two black men. They showed a handgun and demanded money from the victim. He handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The two men left in a black, four-door car. They were both middle-aged, around 6 feet tall, with thin builds. They were wearing surgical masks.